Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

CBRL opened at $137.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.81. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

