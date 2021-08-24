PIXEL (PXL) Price Tops $0.0044

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 14% lower against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $917.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,205.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $671.69 or 0.01365069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00337895 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00156513 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002993 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies "

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

