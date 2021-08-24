Bread Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Bread coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a total market capitalization of $18.70 million and $293,530.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bread has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00057374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00015490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00050375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.19 or 0.00811272 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Bread Profile

BRD is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

