Frax Share (FXS) Price Hits $5.81 on Exchanges

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $94.18 million and approximately $37.66 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for $5.81 or 0.00011808 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00129172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.30 or 0.00159134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,293.99 or 1.00179498 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.63 or 0.00995077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,314.04 or 0.06735070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

