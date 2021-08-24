Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Financial Survey

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Intevac has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intevac and Desktop Metal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intevac -14.81% -12.04% -9.73% Desktop Metal N/A -0.84% -0.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Intevac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Intevac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Desktop Metal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intevac and Desktop Metal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intevac $97.82 million 1.26 $1.06 million $0.05 100.00 Desktop Metal $16.47 million 125.19 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -14.32

Intevac has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intevac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Intevac and Desktop Metal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intevac 0 0 2 0 3.00 Desktop Metal 1 2 2 0 2.20

Intevac presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.00%. Desktop Metal has a consensus target price of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 154.90%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Intevac.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets. The Photonics segment develops high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras, and system for use in the defense industry. It also provides integrated digital night-vision imaging systems. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

