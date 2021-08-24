Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Piper Sandler Companies has a payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $142.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.76. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $66.83 and a one year high of $146.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $133,394.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $1,069,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,385,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,476 shares of company stock worth $1,501,688. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

