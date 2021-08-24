15,819 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Truist started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Shares of OGN opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.56.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

