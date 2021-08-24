Auto Trader Group plc (ATDRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

ATDRY stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.26.

ATDRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.