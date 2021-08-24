Auto Trader Group plc (ATDRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

ATDRY stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.26.

ATDRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

