4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Announces GBX 10.83 Dividend

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.83 ($0.14) per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON FOUR opened at GBX 2,930 ($38.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £822.92 million and a P/E ratio of 198.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,761.79. 4imprint Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,230 ($42.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOUR. Barclays raised their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,840 ($37.10).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

