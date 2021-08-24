Altus Midstream (ALTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Altus Midstream has a payout ratio of 194.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Altus Midstream to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 176.0%.

Shares of Altus Midstream stock opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.27. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $72.35.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altus Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Altus Midstream worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

