Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $15.78 on Friday. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. The company had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 71.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 88.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

