Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMAY. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 71,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,376,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

