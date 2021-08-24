Personal Assets Trust Announces Dividend of GBX 140 (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
PNL opened at £494.95 ($646.66) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of £485.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.35. Personal Assets Trust has a 12-month low of £438.41 ($572.78) and a 12-month high of £495 ($646.72).
Personal Assets Trust Company Profile
