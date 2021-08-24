Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $11.09.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,786,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,989,000 after buying an additional 579,217 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 411,066 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 31,205 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,504,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 409,991 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

