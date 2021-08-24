Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) CFO Sells $20,330.45 in Stock

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) CFO Jeffrey Ginsberg sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $20,330.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Ginsberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Jeffrey Ginsberg sold 15,760 shares of Net Element stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $167,056.00.

NASDAQ NETE opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53. Net Element, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $19.15.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Net Element, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NETE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Net Element during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Net Element in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Net Element in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Net Element in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Net Element by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc, a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions.

