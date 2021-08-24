PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $253,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PRW Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,728 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

