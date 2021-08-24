Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AMCR opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. Analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 63.51%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.40.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

