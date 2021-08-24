Patten Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of SRE opened at $131.89 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

