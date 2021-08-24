Arizona State Retirement System Sells 245 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,531.92 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $926.88 and a 52-week high of $1,563.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,450.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total value of $5,573,755.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,581 shares of company stock valued at $47,594,587 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

