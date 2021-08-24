Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

QIPT opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on QIPT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $11.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

