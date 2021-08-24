Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,543 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $50,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,671,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,687,000 after purchasing an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.65. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.62 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINS. lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 14,713 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $913,824.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,748,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 981,920 shares of company stock valued at $69,569,931. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

