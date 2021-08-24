Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,506 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $14,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $1,285,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $9,000,265.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at $11,396,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.