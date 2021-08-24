Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,619,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in fuboTV by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUBO opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

