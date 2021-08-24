Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 2,325.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth $59,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth $152,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Infinera by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,714 shares of company stock worth $2,156,584 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

