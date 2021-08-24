Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $545,000 in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,711,000 after buying an additional 361,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,537,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,475,000 after acquiring an additional 37,087 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,948,000 after acquiring an additional 183,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,061,000 after acquiring an additional 110,564 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.68. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.30.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.