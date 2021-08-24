DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Holdings Lowered by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

NYSE DTE opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.73. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $121.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

