Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $22.08 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,169 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $174,332,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.98. The company has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.