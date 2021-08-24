Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,210,278 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,528,749 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,561,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 251,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 15,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.0% during the second quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 130.5% during the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Apple stock opened at $149.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $151.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

