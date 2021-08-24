Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Invests $90,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Teleflex by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 96.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.80.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock worth $7,207,219 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFX opened at $382.43 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

