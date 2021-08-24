Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 3.3% in the second quarter. YCG LLC now owns 317,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 7.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $139.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.12. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

