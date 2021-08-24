Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $418,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

NYSE:YUM opened at $134.90 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.42.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.