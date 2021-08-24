Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 121 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $209.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $209.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.71.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

