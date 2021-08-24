Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $107.85 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $75.89 and a one year high of $108.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.38.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.