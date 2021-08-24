Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Receives $13.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLSYY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of TLSYY stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. Telstra has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.8813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 6.17%. Telstra’s payout ratio is currently 111.76%.

About Telstra

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

