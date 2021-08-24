Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Post Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the lowest is $2.67. Cintas reported earnings per share of $2.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $10.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $11.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $391.93 on Friday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $307.65 and a 1 year high of $396.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.