$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.26. Electronic Arts posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 282.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $7.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $8.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

EA stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,630 shares of company stock valued at $16,112,920. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

