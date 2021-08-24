$1.01 EPS Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Marriott International posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,583.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $134.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,015,000 after acquiring an additional 175,814 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

