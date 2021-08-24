Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.68. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 298.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $144.99 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $85.47 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.