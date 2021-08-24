Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,494 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Trane Technologies worth $119,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies stock opened at $194.48 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $115.28 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.