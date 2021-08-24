StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,265.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,471.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

