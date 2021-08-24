Gold Fields Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 8,872 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,058% compared to the typical volume of 766 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 1.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 129,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 4.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 34.00%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

