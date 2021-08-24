VMware Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 10,322 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 944% compared to the average daily volume of 989 put options.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in VMware by 346.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VMware by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $157.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.27. VMware has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

