Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,632 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,500% compared to the average volume of 102 put options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,214.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLI. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLI opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $18.40.

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

