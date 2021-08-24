Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,605,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,189 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Renasant worth $144,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,159,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Renasant by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,068,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,792,000 after purchasing an additional 80,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Renasant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 530,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,970,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNST. Truist reduced their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of RNST opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.26. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

