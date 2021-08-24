Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,362 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 185,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 32.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $43.27.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

