Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,961 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 467.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after acquiring an additional 563,048 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 119.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after acquiring an additional 561,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 40.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,062,000 after acquiring an additional 470,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 28.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,490,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,959,000 after acquiring an additional 332,154 shares during the period. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.11.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.47. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

