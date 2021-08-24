CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

