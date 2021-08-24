Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 14,900 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 146.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,094 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,692,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $870,890,000 after purchasing an additional 969,125 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $617,140,000 after purchasing an additional 713,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,344,000 after buying an additional 681,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FCX opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

