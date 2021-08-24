CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 1,550 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,340,000 after purchasing an additional 601,592 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 13.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,180,000 after purchasing an additional 998,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,913,000 after purchasing an additional 614,821 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

