Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 245 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Eaton were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,319 shares of company stock worth $7,918,856. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Eaton stock opened at $168.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $169.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

